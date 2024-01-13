(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s military ruler was sworn in as the former ruling party’s honorary president, positioning him as its likely candidate in the 2024 presidential polls.

General Mahamat Deby took the oath during the Patriotic Salvation Movement’s extraordinary congress in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, on Saturday.

Deby 39, was named interim leader by the army in April 2021 following the death of his father, Idriss Deby, who was killed by rebels shortly after securing a sixth term as president.

Presidential elections, which were initially scheduled to take place 18 months after Mahamat Deby took power, are now expected in October.

Read More: Chad Adopts Constitution to Prepare for Return to Democracy

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.