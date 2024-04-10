Apr 10, 2024
Chile Economists Expect Central Bank to Slow Pace of Interest Rate Cuts Again
(Bloomberg) -- Chile economists expect the central bank to slow the pace of monetary easing for a second straight meeting as policymakers monitor inflationary pressures from a weaker currency.
Board members will lower borrowing costs by 50 basis points to 6% in May, according to a monthly central bank survey of economists published on Wednesday. Analysts see rates hitting 4.25% in 11 months.
Chile’s central bank struck a more cautious tone at April’s policy meeting, slowing the pace of key rate cuts while still signaling future reductions ahead. In a report published the following day, policymakers lifted their 2024 inflation and economic growth forecasts. Cost-of-living increases have been pressured by this year’s 8% drop in the currency, which has raised import prices.
Read more: Chile Slows Easing Pace and Signals Cautious Rate Cuts Ahead
