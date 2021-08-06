Aug 6, 2021
China End-July Forex Reserves at $3.23589t; Est. $3.2275t
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- That compared with $3.214t as of end-June, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.
- Median estimate $3.2275t (range $3.185t to $3.26t, 12 economists)
- End-July forex reserves rose $21.9b from end-June: Bloomberg calculation
- End-July gold reserves in U.S. dollar value at $114.372b vs $110.45b at end-June
- End-July gold reserves at 62.64m fine troy ounces vs 62.64m fine troy ounces at end-June
