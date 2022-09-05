(Bloomberg) -- Welkin China Private Equity Ltd., an investment company focused on buying stakes in private Chinese companies, is planning a London initial public offering that could raise as much as $300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The newly established vehicle aims to list on the London Stock Exchange’s premium segment and could announce its intention to float as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It will be managed by Welkin Capital Management (Asia) Ltd., a growth investment firm started by financier Johnny Kong.

Welkin Capital’s portfolio companies have included Juneyao Airlines Co., a Shanghai-based carrier which listed in 2015 and now has a market value of around $5 billion, as well as Tuhu, a Chinese online car-services platform backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. that’s exploring an IPO.

It has also invested in athletic gear maker East Asia Sport, skincare brand Shawya Biotechnology, bilingual school operator Aidi Education and craft beer brand Great Leap Brewing, according to Welkin Capital’s website. The firm has made a compound annualized return of 28% through the end of last year.

Deutsche Bank AG is leading the offering, according to the people. Welkin China Private Equity will seek out new investments using the IPO proceeds and may also buy stakes in some of its manager’s existing funds or their portfolio companies, the people said.

London IPOs have raised just $1.6 billion this year, down 91% from the same period in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The potential listing comes at a time when growth plays have fallen out of favor with risk-averse investors and Sino-US tensions are making it harder for Chinese companies to maintain listings in New York.

Representatives for Welkin China Private Equity and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

