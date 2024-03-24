(Bloomberg) -- China has adopted new guidance to limit the use of US-made microprocessors and servers in government computers, the Financial Times reported.

The rules mean that chips made by US firms Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will be gradually replaced with local alternatives, the newspaper reported, citing guidelines unveiled by the finance ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Dec. 26.

Software provided by companies including Microsoft Corp. are also set to be replaced, the FT said. Still, for now there remains some flexibility for government agencies and state-owned enterprises to buy computers powered by foreign processors servers, the newspaper reported citing two unnamed procurement officials.

Microsoft and Intel declined to comment to the FT, while AMD did not respond to a request for comment.

China has been pushing to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs over the past years. In 2022, it ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the US is considering blacklisting a number of Chinese semiconductor firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co., marking another escalation in a campaign to ringfence and curtail Beijing’s AI and semiconductor ambitions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.