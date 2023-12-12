(Bloomberg) -- Four Citadel portfolio managers, including Surveyor Capital’s Mike Scheer, have left Ken Griffin’s hedge fund firm ahead of the new year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nico Dil, Tim Woodward and Sean Murphy, all based in London, also departed, the people said. Scheer managed an industrials-focused strategy at Surveyor, one of Citadel’s stock-picking units, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Citadel declined to comment, and all four portfolio managers didn’t reply to messages seeking comment.

Frequent departures and hirings are common at multistrategy hedge funds such as Citadel, which rely on dozens of teams of traders to bet across asset classes.

Citadel’s main hedge fund has gained about 15% this year through November, making it an outlier among its multistrat peers, many of which have posted single-digit returns. The firm plans to return $7 billion of profits to clients after assets under management climbed to $63 billion, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Read More: Citadel to Return $7 Billion in Profits to Hedge Fund Clients

--With assistance from Hema Parmar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.