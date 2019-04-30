Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a decline in market heavyweight Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO).

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.72 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 16.596.64 .

U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 24.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 26,579.12. The S&P 500 opened 5.20 points lower, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,937.83 . The Nasdaq Composite began down 44.33 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 8,117.52 .