    Jan 31, 2024

    Consulting firm CGI reports Q1 profit and revenue up year-over-year

    The Canadian Press

    CGI CEO on $1B AI investment

    CGI Inc. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

    The Montreal-based business and technology consulting firm says it earned $389.8 million or $1.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

    The result compared with a profit of $382.4 million or $1.60 per diluted share in the  same quarter a year earlier.

    CGI says it its profit excluding specific items amounted to $1.83 per diluted share, up from $1.66 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue for the three-month period totalled $3.60 billion, up from $3.45 billion a year earlier.

    Excluding foreign currency variations, CGI says revenue grew by 1.5 per cent year-over-year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.