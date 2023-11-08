CGI reports $414.5M Q4 profit, up from $362.4M a year ago, revenue also higher

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

CGI Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $414.5 million, up from $362.4 million a year ago, as its revenue rose eight per cent.

The technology consulting firm says its profit amounted to $1.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.51 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $3.51 billion, up from $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

CGI says its profit excluding specific items amounted to $1.79 per diluted share compared with $1.56 per diluted share a year earlier.

The company says it spent $9 million in its latest quarter as part of a cost optimization program.

CGI says it plans to spend about $65 million over the first half of its 2024 financial year related to the plan that includes reviewing its real estate portfolio and improving operational efficiencies, including the increased use of automation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.