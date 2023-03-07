{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Mar 7, 2023

    Corus Entertainment slashing quarterly dividend payment

    The Canadian Press

    Looking at both television, digital, everyone's having a challenge right now: Corus CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Television and radio company Corus Entertainment Inc. is cutting its quarterly dividend.

    Corus executive chair Heather Shaw says the money that would have gone to dividends is expected to be directed to debt repayment.

    The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of three cents per class B non-voting share and 2.875 cents per class A share.

    The payout compares with its previous quarterly dividend rate of six cents per class B share and 5.875 cents per class A share.

    Corus also says it is revising its dividend payment schedule.

    The dividend for its third quarter will be paid on March 31. Thereafter its expected quarterly payment dates will shift to August, November, February and May compared with June, September, December and March.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.