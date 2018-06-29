(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has again been cutting jobs at the business that caters to hedge funds, pruning another seven positions from its New York desk this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Tony Bertoldo and Justin Carey are among the senior bankers who are said to be affected by the decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Others affected include Philippe Hatstadt and Ralane Bonn, the person said. It isn’t yet clear if the seven will leave or find another position at the bank.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment. The people in question didn’t reply to Bloomberg requests for comment.

Prime brokers provide services such as settling trades and lending money and securities to hedge funds. The prime unit is part of the bank’s equities division.

The bank’s decision this week follow another series of high-profile exits from New York earlier this year, including Michael Wingertzahn, Gardy Berthoumieux and Indrajit Bardhan, the last of whom was global head of prime brokerage. He was replaced by Paul Galietto.

Switzerland’s second-largest lender is in the final stretch of a three-year overhaul, upgrading its wealth management operations, and reducing the importance of trading and capping capital allocation to trading-related activity. But the bank’s Global Markets unit still contributes 26 percent to group revenue. Like other investment banks, Credit Suisse is under pressure from stricter capital requirements, and the absence of volatility often weighs on revenues.

The bank has cut thousands of jobs in London and New York, but has earmarked some areas for growth -- including leveraged finance, some areas of equities trading and a unit called Advanced Execution services led by Anthony Abenante.

A key pillar of Credit Suisse’s strategy is to align Global Markets closer to the bank’s wealth management operations, which offers financing solutions and structured products to the wealthy. Against that background, Credit Suisse has also made some senior hires this year for its prime finance business in Asia-Pacific, which is separate from the global equities unit.

