(Bloomberg) -- The Qatar Investment Authority has cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG to below 5%, after the Swiss bank was rocked by one of the most tumultuous years since the global financial crisis.

The Gulf nation sovereign wealth fund has a holding of 4.8% in Credit Suisse, or about 128 million shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange commission. The filing was triggered by the holding falling beneath the 5% threshold. The QIA, as it’s known, had previously held about 133 million shares, according to Bloomberg data.

Credit Suisse has been hit by the dual Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital blow-ups this year, which imposed multi-billion dollar losses and further dented its reputation. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has pledged a thorough review and said the two crises went beyond any he’d lived through over three-and-a-half decades in the industry.

The cut means that QIA may no longer be the bank’s largest shareholder. Harris Associates has a holding of about 133 million shares.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.