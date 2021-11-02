(Bloomberg) -- Members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a deal with Deere & Co., extending a 19 day-long strike and illustrating the growing willingness of U.S. workers to hold out in negotiations.

The deal offered substantial improvements over one that workers rejected before going on strike, and included larger wage increases, no new tiers to retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $8,500. The results -- 55% against, 45% in favor -- were posted on the UAW local 450 Facebook page.

The rejection of the agreement demonstrates workers’ increased leverage amid a national labor shortage and strong demand for farm equipment. The wage increase offered at 14 Deere facilities is larger than nearly a dozen other collective bargaining agreements the UAW has negotiated since 2018, according to Bloomberg Law’s database of labor contracts.

“Thirty five years ago, workers at Deere lost a lockout and took a deal that froze and reduced wages,” said University of Chicago historian Gabriel Winant. “Today they rejected an offer that starts with a 10% raise. It’s the biggest downward shift in the economic balance of power in my lifetime.”

The number of U.S. workers on strike could grow substantially in the coming weeks if some of the tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers who’ve authorized work stoppages walk off the job, or if Hollywood workers follow their Deere counterparts’ lead in rejecting a tentative deal negotiated by union leaders.

Some 10,000 Deere employees went on strike on Oct. 14 for the first time since 1986, having rejected a prior deal that called for a 5% to 6% wage increase for the first year.

The willingness of the union to hold out for a still-better deal is another sign that U.S. workers feel emboldened in pushing for better compensation as the economy emerges from the pandemic. The timing of the strike put further pressure on the Deere, coming as supply chain snags for semiconductors and other parts are already causing turmoil at a time of peak demand for tractors during the U.S. harvest.

The six-year contract that was rejected also included wage hikes of 5% in the third and fifth years, as well as lump-sum bonuses amounting to 3% of workers pay for the other three of the six-year contract. It also offered a $35,000 retirement bonus for workers with 10 to 24 years on the job and a $50,000 bonus for workers with at least 25 years.

Events surrounding the negotiation have been intense at times. Senator Bernie Sanders, a vocal proponent of labor unions, tweeted shortly after the strike started that “workers who spent years with the company are now being forced off their insurance.”

The company later issued a statement that it will continue providing health care for all striking union-represented production and maintenance employees.

(Updates with vote tally in second paragraph, additional context in sixth)

