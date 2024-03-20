(Bloomberg) -- In 2017, Leonardo DiCaprio paid a secret visit to Dubai to check out a new housing development with unique bragging rights. Boasting 600 homes, 11 bio-domes and an urban farm running through its center, the project known as Sustainable City claimed to be the Gulf’s most environmentally sustainable community — and a potential model for a greener future.

Seven years and 1.3 billion dirhams ($354 million) in construction costs later, only some parts of that claim have been realized. Sustainable City now has about 3,000 residents and is one of a few low-carbon developments in one of the world’s harshest climates. It generates a significant amount of its own electricity, and combines technology with traditional architecture to keep residents cool and comfortable without maxing out energy use.

But Sustainable City has yet to start a trend. After a push for greener development in the early aughts, and despite big promises at the United Nations’ climate conference in Dubai last year, the United Arab Emirates is still severely lacking in buildings and communities that speak to its environmental goals. Sustainable City was supposed to be a blueprint; it’s still just an anomaly.

“There was a period of time when there was a desire to do world-beating levels of sustainability,” says Karim Elgendy, an associate fellow at the Environment and Society Centre at Chatham House. “I don’t think that’s there anymore. It required the major transformation of the construction industry itself.”

The period of time Elgendy is referring to hit its peak in 2006, when Abu Dhabi announced plans to pump nearly $20 billion into an idea known as Masdar City, a 2.5-square-mile neighborhood that would be close to carbon-neutral, thanks to clean-energy wizardry, LEED-certified building design and a solar farm. Foster + Partners, the architectural firm behind Masdar City’s initial design, drew inspiration from medieval Arab and European cities, leaning on ample greenery and strategically deployed shade to keep spaces cool. The development was slated to house 50,000 residents, and was pitched as the world’s first zero-carbon, zero-waste city.

Read More: A Flawed Green City Holds a Secret to Taming Heat

While Masdar City was under construction, Faris Saeed, a Jordanian civil engineer and founder of Diamond Developers, was building skyscrapers in Dubai’s Marina neighborhood. Then the 2008 financial crisis hit, decimating many developers and pushing the city to the brink of bankruptcy. Interest waned in navigating the cost and complexity of sustainable construction, and lackluster demand from buyers capped developers’ nascent green ambitions.

Saeed saw opportunity. “We started to think, ‘How can we build a unique, possibly more immune model?’” he says. “We wanted to perfect green and sustainable development, but we knew that if it isn’t commercially viable it won’t work.”

In 2012, SEE Holding — Diamond Developers’ holding company, also owned by Saeed — bought a 460,000-square-meter (5 million-square-foot) stretch of desert on the outskirts of Dubai, with plans to build a community that would differentiate itself through sustainable design. Right away, there were snags. SEE struggled to convince banks to extend loans to the project once they heard about the sustainability angle. Saeed said he routinely went back to bankers with assurances that Sustainable City would work just like a traditional housing development.

But buyers weren’t sold, either. When Sustainable City broke ground in 2014, Saeed hung a banner outside the construction site promising that it would collect “zero service fees,” which are akin to condominium fees that offset maintenance costs. (Sustainable City allocates 40% of the revenue from its mall to make up the difference.) That benefit did the trick: By the time construction was in full swing, 60% of Sustainable City had been pre-sold.

Residents started moving into the community in 2016, but another perk came four years later, when HSBC allocated its first “green mortgages” in the UAE to Sustainable City homeowners. The loans offer an interest rate discount of 0.25% for properties that meet certain sustainable criteria and a 50% reduction in bank-processing fees, according to the lender. Saeed says that many of the current owners bought after living there for several years as renters.

Today, Sustainable City is fully occupied, with a three-year waitlist for families looking to move there. (Saeed still owns 10% of the homes, which are rented.) Alongside its 500 villas and 89 apartments, the development has a school, retail space, and equestrian club, plus one of the region’s largest schools for autistic children. Its urban farm and 11 bio-dome greenhouses yield produce that’s sold to nearby restaurants and supermarkets.

About 80% of Sustainable City is car-free, with paved pathways for cycling and shared electric buggies for travel between houses. Clusters of homes share parking lots — shaded with solar panels — on the development’s outskirts, which means residents must walk to their cars, even during Dubai’s hot and humid summers. (Many housing developments in the city include either underground parking or parking in front of one’s villa.)

Throughout the development, architecture is geared at reducing direct sunlight and ensuring proper insulation. Saeed says his buildings use 40% less water thanks to special fixtures, leading to 30% less sewage. A biogas plant converts organic waste into energy, and solar panels are mounted on every roof. The development generates 80% of its own energy in winter and 40% in summer, when the temperature routinely tops 45C (113F).

“We start with the financial,” Saeed says of his pitch to buyers. “Concern No. 1 to people is money, then comes social and environmental concerns.”

The UAE has also evolved since Sustainable City’s debut. The country pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and announced plans to invest up to $54 billion in renewables by 2030. It ditched some fuel subsidies, started promoting public transit and introduced a corporate tax. When COP28, the UN’s climate conference, took place in Dubai last year, it was helmed by Sultan Al-Jaber, who also runs the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Despite backlash over his appointment, the summit ended with the first-ever deal to move away from fossil fuels.

That momentum will prove critical as the planet continues to warm, with countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council warming about twice as fast as the global average. The UAE has the second highest per-capita carbon footprint in the world, trailing only neighboring Qatar. Sustainable building design will become increasingly important as policymakers and business leaders are tasked with reducing energy use in a region where up to 70% of electricity goes to cooling homes.

But the UAE still has a long way to go. The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, which operates renewable projects in the US, UK and UAE, ranks 62nd in the world among renewable-energy companies, according to BloombergNEF. Masdar City, still conspicuously empty, casts an equally long shadow over the UAE’s green record. And Sustainable City largely stands on its own as a populated development built with greener living in mind. Elgendy at Chatham House says the model isn’t easily scalable, in large part because of the limitations on car use.

“Sustainable City found an opportunity in a certain type of tenant and they framed it as a lifestyle,” he says. “I don’t think a typical Dubai resident is their typical customer. Without the policy incentives, it’s hard to see other developers doing more.”

Dubai's government has hinted that forthcoming regulations would make the industry more sustainable, says Tatjana Lescova, associate director of corporate ratings at S&P Global. But for developers, more stringent environmental requirements could represent additional costs, administrative hurdles and technical challenges.

Demand for LEED-certified commercial space has been growing in the city, according to a November report from CBRE Group Inc. That largely reflects a flight to quality: In Dubai, offices with LEED certification rent at roughly 34% higher rates than those without, according to the report. About 24% of the gross leasable area of assets that CBRE monitors in the city is now LEED-certified — a total of 12.2 million square feet. As of the third quarter, the average occupancy rate for those assets was 96%, up from 91% a year earlier.

Saeed says he is planning another development in Dubai, though he didn’t provide details or a timeline. SEE Holding is also replicating its model elsewhere, building similar communities in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Oman — with a total of about 3,850 homes in planning or under construction and 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in pre-sales across all ongoing projects. The Oman development will produce all its own energy from renewable sources, Saeed says. It will also produce 70% of its own food and recycle all its own water.

To fund those expansion efforts, SEE is planning an initial public offering of its business, including Sustainable City, according to people familiar with the matter. Late last year, the company was considering banks including Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. to work on the IPO, which would also include its engineering, design and advisory units. Details such as the size and timing of the deal are still being discussed and may change, the people said.

SEE is also mulling partnerships for projects in the US, Europe and Africa, and Saeed says he expects to conclude a deal in Cyprus in the next few months. To persuade partners and would-be buyers, he’s focused on keeping construction costs in line with those for traditional developments. SEE is also offering short-term rentals to counter surging home prices.

But Elgendy warns that there are more uphill battles ahead. “It’s actually quite hard work. Even with all the smart technologies, all the passive architectural techniques that would reduce the need for air conditioning in the first place, the amount of air conditioning required for comfort is still too high for a few solar panels to manage,” he says. “There is a ceiling to sustainability and carbon emissions in the Gulf in general.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.