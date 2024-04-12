(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands has committed an additional €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in support for Ukraine this year as the war-ravaged country pleads for more aid to beat back Russia’s invasion.

The Dutch government will release an extra €1 billion in military aid as well as €400 million to bolster the Ukrainian economy and fund critical energy infrastructure repairs, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. Another €3 billion has been earmarked for 2025.

The Netherlands has been a strong proponent of providing military equipment to Ukraine. The country previously allocated €2 billion and was instrumental in the effort to send F16 fighter jets to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

While Kyiv is trying to rally efforts to boost weapons stockpiles, Russia has increased air strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks. A missile attack on Thursday destroyed the largest power plant in the Kyiv region.

“Ukraine needs more to protect itself,” Rutte said on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that he and Rutte had discussed “joint work with partners to speed up the supply of artillery rounds and air defense ammunition and systems,” as well as preparations for the peace conference to be held in Switzerland in June.

Rutte, the outgoing premier, is a leading contender for the position of NATO secretary general, which will become vacant after Jens Stoltenberg’s term ends in October. Rutte has received the support of several countries including the US and UK.

Dutch election winner Geert Wilders, who’s in talks with other parties to form the next government, slammed the pledge of additional support. Wilders previously claimed Ukrainians come to the Netherlands for free housing rather than to escape the war.

“Billions fly abroad on a Friday afternoon,” Wilders said in a post on X.

