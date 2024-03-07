(Bloomberg) -- Several European Central Bank Governing Council members are attending Thursday’s monetary policy meeting remotely because of strikes in Germany, according to people familiar with the matter.

Remaining in Frankfurt would have risked being stuck in the city after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

Thursday’s gathering is important because the Governing Council — which is set to keep borrowing costs unchanged — will get new forecasts for inflation and growth. These in turn will be key for determining when the ECB starts cutting rates.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

The ECB held all its meetings during the pandemic remotely, so it has the infrastructure in place to facilitate officials not physically being in the room.

