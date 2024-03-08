(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank might be able lower borrowing costs before policmakers break for the summer, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

“The probability is increasing that we could see an interest-rate cut before the summer break,” Nagel told the table.media podcast. “This will be data dependent, but the prospects have brightened.”

The ECB has monetary policy decisions scheduled for April 11, June 6 and July 18. After that it doesn’t meet again until Sept. 12.

Nagal also said:

“Last mile of monetary policy regularly is difficult, you have to stay calm, can’t become euphoric too early claiming you’ve overcome inflation”

German economy growth is much too slow, but he expects momentum to return “if we do our homework”

Germany’s debt brake allows some leeway

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.