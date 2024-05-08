Top Stories
Lior Samfiru: What drives Canada's leading employment lawyer?
SPONSORED: In the realm of Canadian employment law, Lior Samfiru stands as a beacon for workers' rights. As an employment lawyer and the national co-managing partner of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, his unwavering commitment to employee advocacy has defined his career, with a focus on championing workplace fairness.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:34
Private equity, business groups rip Canada's capital-gains tax hike
-
London Drugs president says sorry for cyber breach, no evidence customer data taken
-
6:24
MEG Energy says Trans Mountain expansion will boost Canadian oil prices 'for years'
-
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
-
7:21
Suncor earns $1.6B in first quarter, breaks all-time oilsands production record
-
5:14
TD risks 'lost decade' in U.S. money-laundering scandal, Jefferies says
-
-
May 8
May 8
Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist
Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist
Canada’s major housing markets are starting to recover, but one economist says a more pronounced recovery cannot be sustained until interest rates move significantly lower.
-
7h ago4:01
Canadian Tire revenue down in first quarter as consumer spending softens
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is the latest retailer to warn of softening consumer demand as high costs of living continue to rein in spending.
-
SPONSORED
4h ago15:03
Market reality vs. investor sentiment: Why the dichotomy?
Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist at TD Wealth, joins MoneyTalk to discuss why there is a duality between how markets and the economy are performing vs. how people actually feel about them.
Presented by:
-
12m ago
-
4h ago6:48
Panama's new leader wants mine arbitration dropped before talking to First Quantum
Panama’s president-elect said he won’t engage in talks to reopen a giant copper mine until its operator, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., drops arbitration proceedings against the Central American nation.
-
May 7
May 7
Oil prices have shed previous 'geopolitical risk premium': Nuttall
Oil prices have shed previous 'geopolitical risk premium': Nuttall
A Canadian portfolio manager bullish on the energy sector says oil prices are hovering at around two-month lows thanks to the removal of price premiums related to geopolitical risks, which he says is good news for investors.
-
4h ago6:57
WSP Global's acquisition hunt isn't over after 'consolidation' phase: CEO
WSP Global expects to continue an acquisition spree this year after snapping up several more companies in the first three months of the year.
-
7h ago4:39
Brookfield Corp. profit rises as CEO Flatt sees deals picking up
Brookfield Corp. posted a five per cent increase in distributable earnings, beating analysts’ estimates, as higher profits in its insurance business helped offset a soft patch for Brookfield Asset Management.
-
21h ago
Nutrien earnings down 71% in first quarter as lower fertilizer selling prices bite
Nutrien earnings down 71% in first quarter as lower fertilizer selling prices bite
Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$165 million in its first quarter, down 71 per cent from US$576 million a year earlier.
-
9h ago
Power Corp. reports net earnings of $709 million in first quarter
Power Corp. of Canada says its net earnings for the first quarter were $709 million, up from $313 million a year earlier.
-
1h ago
TikTok to start labeling AI-generated content as technology becomes more universal
TikTok will begin labeling content created using artificial intelligence when it's been uploaded from outside its own platform in an attempt to combat misinformation.
-
4h ago
Fintrac imposes $6 million fine on cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings
The federal anti-money laundering agency has issued a $6-million fine to cryptocurrency exchange company Binance Holdings Ltd.
-
57m ago
Chevrolet Malibu heads for the junkyard as GM shifts focus to electric vehicles
The Chevrolet Malibu, the last midsize car made by a Detroit automaker, is heading for the junkyard.
-
May 2
May 2
Canadian economy is 'flat on its back': Rosenberg
Canadian economy is 'flat on its back': Rosenberg
A veteran Bay Street economist says the Canadian economy has slowed more than enough to justify an interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada, and that underlying inflation may be lower than the central bank thinks.
-
1h ago
-
22h ago5:55
Manulife profit beats on growth in Asia, wealth management
Manulife Financial Corp. posted first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, boosted by continued strength in its Asia operations and wealth-management business.