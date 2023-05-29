(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is expected to visit China this week in what would be his first trip to the country in three years, Reuters reported.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory, Reuters said, citing three people familiar with the matter. Tesla and China’s State Council Information Office didn’t respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Tesla’s Shanghai plant accounted for more than half its global production in 2022, and the facility can now produce as many as 1.1 million cars a year. Shipments from Tesla’s Shanghai facility dropped in April, a sign consumers may be casting around for other electric vehicles as manufacturers across the country drop their prices.

The US automaker contributed almost one-quarter of Shanghai’s total automotive production value last year, and local authorities pledged earlier this month to continue to boost ties with the company through autonomous driving and robot modules.

