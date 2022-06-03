(Bloomberg) -- Former California resident Elon Musk has weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral race ahead of the nonpartisan primary to be held on June 7 with favorable words for Democrat Rick Caruso.

The now resident of Texas followed up with his reasoning behind this rare endorsement of a political candidate.

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink has become a little more vocal about politics of late. He asked his Twitter followers who do they trust less, politicians or billionaires, he commented on gun rights and the 2nd Amendment and this endorsement of a Democrat comes despite his having recently stated that he had given up on the Democratic Party and would be voting Republican.

