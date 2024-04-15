(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies steadied as investors bet that Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend won’t be immediately followed by a major escalation in the conflict, with the shekel posting some of the biggest gains.

MSCI Inc.’s FX index for emerging markets was little changed by 10:44 a.m. in London after dropping in the second half of last week amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The shekel advanced 1.1% against the dollar after Iran said “the matter can be deemed concluded,” and some Western allies urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further flare-ups.

Some of the currencies that suffered most from the spike in risk aversion at the end of last week, such as the Hungarian forint, mostly steadied Monday. Oil prices eased as well.

“There seems to be some relief that the worst-case scenario of an all-out conflict has been averted for now,” said Wojciech Stepien, Warsaw-based analyst at BNP Paribas SA. “However, there seems to be lots of uncertainty about the further course of action of the Israeli government, which prevents a larger relief rally in the market.”

Asian Tech

Some of Israel’s dollar bonds featured among the best EM performers. The 2026 note posted the biggest gain on the Bloomberg EM Sovereign Total Return Index.

“Financial market reaction following Iran’s strike over the weekend against Israel is so far contained,” Elias Haddad and Win Thin, strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note.

Still, emerging-market bonds will be under some pressure as the risk of higher commodities prices feeds into inflation and global monetary easing slows, BNP’s Stepien said.

In equities, the market was markedly in the red, with the MSCI benchmark for EM stocks falling for a third day to the lowest this month, led by Asian tech stocks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. were the most prominent laggards.

Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments slid a worse-than-projected 10% in the March quarter, reflecting flagging sales in China despite a broader smartphone industry rebound.

