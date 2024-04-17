Emirates to Suspend Check-Ins in Dubai Until Midnight on Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Emirates halted all check-ins for passengers into Thursday morning as bad weather in Dubai continued to disrupt travel in one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

All passengers may only begin checking in after 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, the biggest international airline said in a statement, extending an earlier suspension. Transit passengers are permitted to proceed to their connecting flights, the carrier said in a statement.

“Emirates is working hard to restore our scheduled operations, and our teams will provide all possible support to affected customers,” the airline said in an earlier statement.

Strong rainfall and storms that have battered Dubai have caused travel chaos, disrupting public life and affecting travel plans. The record rainfall has resulted in delayed or diverted flights, while cars have been left stranded on flooded roads. Dubai airport, one of the world’s busiest, is suffering from “significant disruption,” it said Wednesday.

