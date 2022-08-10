Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

EQB Inc.'s profit tumbled in the second quarter as the lender known for its branchless business model marked down the value of certain investments, as recent pain in the tech sector spreads deeper into the economy.

The company, which was previously known as Equitable Group Inc., said its net income fell 17 per cent year-over-year to $58.8 million in the three-month period ending June 30. On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.75 per share. The average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg was for $2.18 in adjusted per-share profit.

The big drag for EQB in the quarter was non-interest income swinging into negative territory, with a loss of $2.5 million, compared to $16.9 million in income a year earlier. In a release, the company said it booked $8.7 million in mark-to-market losses on what it described as a "strategic investment portfolio" that was designed to "gain exposure to innovative business models and early-stage technologies."

On a conference call with analysts Wednesday, EQB Chief Financial Officer Chadwick Westlake said the downturn for some of those strategic investments — which he identified as including Wealthsimple, Portage funds, and Framework Venture funds — played out as he previously anticipated and telegraphed to the market. He added that EQB is still “enthusiastic” about those investments.

Credit quality was another drag on profit in the latest quarter, as EQB took $5.2 million in provisions for credit losses. By contrast, the company released funds from its provisions in the prior and year-ago quarters.

While the company's portfolio of single-family alternative loans jumped 35 per cent year-over-year to $16.3 billion, EQB cautioned that growth is expected to cool down in the second half of this year.

"Consistent with our established risk management practices, we also continued to proactively adjust our underwriting approach across the business to respond to elevated risks from inflation, the Bank of Canada's response to inflation and our expectations of changing collateral values," said EQB president and chief executive officer Andrew Moor in a release late Tuesday.

There was continued growth in the company's retail banking unit in the quarter, as EQ Bank's customer base jumped 26 per cent year-over-year to 279,939. That helped propel the unit's deposit base 16 per cent higher to a record $7.6 billion.

EQB reaffirmed its financial forecasts for the year, and said its board authorized a seven per cent dividend hike, taking the quarterly payment to $0.31 per share, as of Sept. 30.

“The slowing housing market could weigh on investor sentiment in the short term pending further clarity, but the shares are trading at 1.0x [price to book value] and we think that with EQB’s solid track record of growth and profitability, the shares are attractively valued, particularly for investors with a longer-term investment horizon,” wrote Geoffrey Kwan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a report to clients. He trimmed his 12-month price target on EQB to $74.00 from $75.00, and maintained his outperform recommendation (the equivalent of a buy).