(Bloomberg) -- More than 170 have been arrested in Ethiopia following days of protests that have resulted in the deaths of 67 people, according to Amnesty International officials.

Houses were looted and burned in the towns of Dire Dawa and Adama, in the Oromia region, the Ethiopian News Agency reported, citing the respective city administrations. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

Ethiopia deployed the military Friday to restore peace in parts of Oromia following protests that started on Oct. 23. The protests broke out after Jawar Mohammed, who heads the Oromia Media Network, said the government ordered the withdrawal of his security personnel, endangering his life.

Roads were blocked, property destroyed and so far 67 people have died, Amnesty International said in a text message on Saturday.

Oromia was the center of protests in the years before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, came to power. Abiy has pledged multiparty democracy, emboldening some political groups to call for greater regional autonomy. Ethiopia is scheduled to hold general elections next year.

