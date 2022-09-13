(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices fell for a third day as the European Union pushes ahead with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades.

Benchmark prices dropped as much as 4.9% to a seven-week low. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her five-point plan to tackle the crunch on Wednesday, with the EU seeking to curb power consumption and provide liquidity in an attempt to prevent the crisis from engulfing the broader economy.

“What is likely to be unveiled is a cocktail of market reform and price caps that fundamentally reshapes the way in which European energy markets have acted since deregulation in the early 2000s,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Alastair Syme said in note.

While the policy measures are being worked out, gas continues to be pumped into inventories with the official start of the heating season just over two weeks away. European storage sites are about 84% full, slightly above the five-year average, and at 88% in Germany, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. In some regions, gas injections into stockpiles carry on as late as October before heating demand starts soaking it up.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy that’s been among the worst hit by Russia’s gas supply cuts, plans to implement a power-price cap “with great speed” to help consumers and companies cope with soaring costs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday. While the nation is also looking at how to lower gas prices, Scholz warned that a general cap might not be the best option as it could lead to reduced supply from the world market.

Russia’s huge gas supply cuts have slammed Europe through the summer with industries producing everything from metals to fertilizers forced to reduce output and bringing the economy to the brink of recession. Inflation has surged to multiyear highs and the cost of living crisis has deepened. It has compelled governments to step in to help ease the pain.

As part of its plan, the EU aims to cut power demand and cap excessive revenue of companies producing electricity from sources other than gas. It would be done through a limit on the price of power from renewables, lignite or nuclear.

“The strong build-up of gas and coal storage thanks to demand destruction in European industry and elsewhere were on the bearish side,” said Andy Sommer, team leader for fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss utility and trader Axpo Solutions AG. “Only the current constraints on market liquidity can help fully explain prices which experienced a massive rollercoaster during August, initially more than doubling before dropping back by 30-40%.”

Front-month Dutch gas futures were 1.4% lower at 187.90 euros per megawatt-hour as 11:13 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices fell 14% in the previous two sessions. The UK equivalent contract dropped as much as 3.6% on Tuesday.

