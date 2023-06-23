(Bloomberg) -- Europe is set to see its longest continuous streak of bond sales since October 2021 as issuers get deals done ahead of the summer slowdown.

Friday marks the 19th business day with bond sales in the region’s primary market, with more than €187.5 billion ($204 billion) of issuance in total during that period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The previous longest run of deals ended in late October 2021 with 44 straight days of sales.

A potential $250 million deal from US oil field services company Tidewater Inc. is likely to be the only transaction today. That offering may price later on.

Borrowers in the past few weeks have included financial exchange Nasdaq Inc. selling €750 million in bonds as part of an offering to help fund its purchase of Adenza Group Inc., and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc issuing Additional Tier 1 bonds. Those were the first publicly-syndicated AT1 sales in the region since the writedown of $17 billion of the debt as part of UBS Group AG’s emergency rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG in March.

Germany, France and Spain have also issued new bonds in the past weeks, taking advantage of the stable market conditions to push ahead with funding plans before the usual lull in activity over the summer months.

