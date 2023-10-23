(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slumped on mild weather forecasts for the rest of the month. Fears also eased that the conflict in the Middle East would escalate as Israel held off on its ground offensive into Gaza.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 6.4% on Monday. Still, futures are almost 30% higher than where they were before the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and traders are watching every headline on how the situation in the region develops.

Israel Latest: Hostage Talks May Delay Gaza Invasion

Most of Europe will be milder than average into early November, according to a daily note from Maxar Technologies Inc. Nearly full inventories are also providing stability to the market, while demand remains below normal after last year’s energy crisis forced companies and households to cut usage.

Traders are also following a recent wave of new long-term liquefied natural gas supply deals that reflect a growing recognition that the fuel will be required for longer than previously anticipated to complement adoption of renewable energy. Italy’s Eni SpA signed a 27-year LNG agreement for deliveries from a project in Qatar, following a similar deal last week from Shell Plc to buy Qatari liquefied natural gas for the Netherlands.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, fell 4.88% to €48.62 a megawatt-hour at 8:48 a.m. in Amsterdam.

