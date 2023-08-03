(Bloomberg) -- European shares slipped as tech shares were dragged down by Infineon Technologies AG’s outlook, while investors awaited the Bank of England monetary policy decision later in the day.

The Stoxx 600 Index fell 1% as of 8:56 a.m. in London, with tech shares underperforming. Infineon slumped as the chipmaker’s fourth-quarter forecasts for margin and revenue both missed analyst estimates as inventory levels edged higher. The update put pressure even on peers, with Europe’s largest tech firm ASML Holding NV down 2%.

ASML and Infineon shares alone were responsible for roughly one-third of the losses on the blue-chip Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

Among other single stock moves, Societe Generale SA rose as the French lender beat most analyst estimates even as key revenue lines weakened amid a lackluster trading environment. Deutsche Lufthansa AG fell as Europe’s biggest airline group profit beat was offset by net debt and increasing costs. Anheuser Busch InBev NV ticked higher as the world’s largest brewer reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates.

The Bank of England is likely to boost interest rates again, but a slowing in the pace of inflation may give policymakers scope to scale back the size of hikes. The decision is due at 12 p.m. London time.

With UK headline inflation for June at 7.9% “this is still far from the BoE’s objective and so a 50bps move can’t be totally ruled out but when combined with a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the balance is tilted in favour of a smaller hike this time around,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist for Barclays Private Bank. “We would expect the BoE to maintain a “data dependent” approach, suggesting that further hikes may be required should inflationary pressures remain elevated.”

