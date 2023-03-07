(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Deutsche Bank AG employee withdrew her appeal of a German unfair dismissal suit that alleged that she was sexually exploited by a senior executive at the lender.

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay €30,000 ($31,987) severance to settle the case, according to a decision on Tuesday.

The judge indicated that she was unlikely to overturn an earlier ruling. The judge also said she didn’t believe that the staff actions underlying the sexual harassment allegations were frequent enough to establish that Deutsche Bank as her employer held any responsibility for them and, therefore, shouldn’t be made to pay any damages to her.

The judge said that German police carried out criminal probes against two Deutsche Bank employees after the lender filed reports on them. Those probes didn’t turn up sufficient evidence to bring formal charges. A third executive accused by the claimant wasn’t probed.

Deutsche Bank has kept the plaintiff on the payroll since she filed the lawsuit about two years ago. The two sides agreed that her employment officially ended on Feb. 28.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

