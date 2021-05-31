(Bloomberg) -- Kathy Matsui, former vice chair of Goldman Sachs Japan, launched a venture capital fund to help startups enhance environmental, social and governance values.

MPower Partners Fund will focus on investing in growth- to late-stage Japanese startups, with the rest going into earlier-stage firms overseas in areas like healthcare, fintech and sustainability, according to a statement Monday. The fund’s leading investors are Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Sompo Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and it aims to attract $150 million in capital commitments.

Matsui retired at the end of last year from Goldman Sachs, where she was known for her so-called womenomics research that influenced government policy on female labor participation.

