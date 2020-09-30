(Bloomberg) -- Former United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams admitted to embezzling funds from the union, becoming the latest official from the labor organization to plead guilty in a long-running federal corruption probe.

Williams, of Corona, California, served as president of the union, which represents more than 400,000 active members and more than 580,000 retired members in more than 600 local U.S. unions, from June 2014 to June 2018. He was secretary-treasurer from June 2010 to June 2014.

Williams’s successor, Gary Jones, pleaded guilty in June to embezzlement and racketeering, in a scheme to steal more than $1 million in dues.

More than a dozen people have been convicted in the sweeping U.S. investigation into embezzlement and illegal payoffs to union executives by officials of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

