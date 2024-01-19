(Bloomberg) -- Airports in Finland are set to close on Feb. 1 due to two-day political strikes that will wreak havoc across various industries.

Finnair Oyj expects flight cancellations after unions in the Nordic country announced political action against the government’s plans for labor market reforms. The carrier said on Friday that it has about 60,000 customers whose travel plans may be affected by the strike, and offered people the option to alter bookings.

The protest will affect industries from transport to construction, closing or hampering services at banks, supermarkets, hotels and child care. It will also cause Neste Oyj’s oil and renewable fuels refinery to be ramped down.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s pro-business government has sought to increase flexibility in agreements on terms of employment as well as cuts to unemployment benefits, seeking to create 100,000 jobs and fix deteriorating public finances. The unions argue that the reforms drastically weaken social security and basic employee rights, demanding the government dials back the plans.

A demonstration against the government will also be organized in central Helsinki with unions planning transport for their members to the event.

A 24-hour strike in December paralyzed public transport, shut power plants and stopped exports at ports, with the Confederation of Finnish Industries penciling in a cost of about €130 million ($140 million) for the day’s lost work and fallout. A series of shorter strikes had taken place throughout the autumn.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.