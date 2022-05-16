Florida’s DeSantis Says Control of Disney District Will Likely Go to State

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday that control of Walt Disney Co.’s special government district would likely go to the state and not local governments if it’s dissolved next year.

“After seeing them threatening to raise taxes on their citizens, we are not going to be in a situation where we’re just going to be giving them, locally control,” he said during a press briefing. “More likely that the state will simply assume control and make sure that we’re able to impose the law and make sure we’re collecting the taxes.”

DeSantis signed legislation last month that will dissolve in 2023 the Reedy Creek district, where Disney’s amusement parks and hotels are based, unless it’s explicitly reauthorized by the state’s legislature. The new law emerged after a month-long feud between the Republican governor and Disney in which the entertainment giant criticized a law DeSantis backed that limits school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation.

DeSantis said that he is working on proposals and will collaborate with the state legislature.

“I think we’ve got it pretty much what we want to do,” he said. “The debts will absolutely be paid.”

Read More: DeSantis’s Dissolution of Disney District Stumps Credit Raters

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.