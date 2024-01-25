(Bloomberg) -- Forbes Media employees are striking for the first time, protesting the lack of progress in collective bargaining more than two years since voting to join a union.

Unionized employees, including reporters, editors, designers and videographers, plan to start a work stoppage at 9 a.m. New York time on Thursday, and remain on strike through Monday, according to the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild. Staff voted in July 2021 to join the guild, part of a larger wave of organizing and activism that’s swept the media industry over the past decade.

Little progress has been made in contract talks since then, the Forbes union’s chair Andrea Murphy said. That includes responses to union proposals to preserve remote working and convert temps to permanent employees, she said.

“They are dragging their feet and slow-walking this whole process,” said Murphy, statistics editor for the company. “We’re hoping that it shows them that we are serious,” she said of the strike.

The union says workers are also striking over alleged union-busting by Forbes, which they allege illegally pressured an employee not to participate in workplace protests. The guild filed a complaint over the issue Wednesday with the US National Labor Relations Board.

Forbes said it was “working diligently with the guild” to try to reach a union contract deal. “We are disappointed by the union’s decision to stage a walk-out, but respect their right to take this action,” spokesperson Laura Brusca said in an email.

The union said the vast majority of the roughly 110 staffers it represents have committed to participate in the strike, which coincides with the period when an issue of the magazine is slated to be completed and shipped for publication.

Guild members also mounted strikes over the past couple months at the Los Angeles Times, which laid off 115 workers this week, and at the Washington Post, where contract talks had dragged on over a year. The Post reached an agreement in December, within weeks of the walkout.

Forbes’ owner, Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments, terminated an agreement to sell the company to technology magnate Austin Russell in November.

The magazine, founded in 1917 by columnist B.C. Forbes, competes with Bloomberg in the financial news business.

(Updates with Forbes comment in the 6th paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.