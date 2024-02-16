(Bloomberg) -- Two former bosses at UK oil-service provider Petrofac Ltd. were charged with bribery by fraud cops.

The Serious Fraud Office said Friday it charged ex-chief operating officer Marwan Chedid and a senior executive George Salibi, who both worked in Petrofac groups based in the United Arab Emirates. Both will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

The individual charges come after Petrofac was ordered to pay $95 million by a London judge in 2021 for failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017. The company was fined after it plead guilty to seven bribery offenses.

Petrofac is one of the largest providers of services to oil and gas producers, helping plan, construct and operate facilities with a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa.

“Bribery distorts financial markets, erodes trust in institutions and can undermine the global reputation of UK business,” Nick Ephgrave, director of the SFO, said in a statement.

The SFO alleges that between 2012 and 2018 Chedid and Salibi were both involved in offering and paying agents over $30 million to influence contracts worth around $3.3 billion in Petrofac’s favor. The contracts related to oil facilities in the UAE.

