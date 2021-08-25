(Bloomberg) -- German businesses are growing increasingly concerned that a global supply squeeze and rising infections will damp the economic recovery.

A gauge by the Munich-based Ifo Institute fell to 99.4 in August from 100.7 in July, more than economists predicted in a Bloomberg survey. An index measuring expectations also fell, while current conditions were judged more favorably.

Strong consumer spending boosted Europe’s largest economy more strongly than initially expected in the second quarter, as services came roaring back after pandemic curbs were loosened.

Germany’s strong manufacturing sector though is being held back by a stubborn shortage of parts and raw materials, caused in part by coronavirus outbreaks in Asia. Most businesses expect these problems to persist until next year.

“Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. Sentiment in that sector slipped to the lowest level since November.

Ifo’s survey also showed that concerns about the economic outlook are growing in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

While government officials are trying to avoid another lockdown, rising infections and a slowdown in the nation’s vaccination campaign have raised uncertainty. The Bundesbank has warned that growth this year may turn out somewhat lower than the 3.7% forecast in June.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.