Gildan Activewear has set a special shareholders meeting for May 28 to vote on a request to replace the majority of the clothing maker’s board.

The meeting stems from a shareholder requisition from investment firm Browning West, and it’s expected to serve as a vote on whether to reinstate ousted CEO Glenn Chamandy.

“Browning West is asking Gildan shareholders to vote to remove the majority of Gildan’s directors and replace them with Browning West’s eight nominees with the intention that those nominees will reinstate Glenn Chamandy as CEO,” Gildan said in a written statement.

Chamandy was let go by Gildan’s board of directors in early December and replaced with Vince Tyra.

Chamandy maintains he was ousted without cause and a number of Gildan investors have since called for him to be reinstated.

The board has consistently defended their decision to remove Chamandy as CEO despite ongoing pressure from some shareholders.

Gildan said a “special committee of directors,” made up of a majority of directors not targeted by Browning West, made recommendations on the requisition.

The company said in the release that it set the May meeting after numerous shareholders expressed interest in holding a spring meeting to “limit disruption” to the business.

“The selected meeting date will provide shareholders with an opportunity to assess CEO Vince Tyra’s leadership of the Company so they can make the most informed decision about whom they assess is the best executive to lead Gildan,” the company said.