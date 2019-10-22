(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors announced criminal charges against six people in what they described a global insider-trading ring that generated tens of millions of dollars in profits.

Bloomberg News has previously reported on the cases against five of them, including an investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bryan Cohen. The charges announced Tuesday include a sixth defendant, Joseph El-Khouri, a securities trader who lives in London and Monaco.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been probing a group of stock pickers in Europe and the Middle East who have made large profits by trading ahead of takeover reports and merger announcements. Among those accused are Benjamin Taylor, who previously worked at Moelis & Co., and Darina Windsor, who had worked at Centerview Partners LLC in London.

El-Khouri is accused of providing cash, gifts and other items to a middleman in exchange for inside tips about corporate transactions that had been stolen by Taylor and Windsor. Prosecutors said El-Khouri placed trades in at least six companies based on the information before they announced the transactions, allowing him to generate about $2 million in profits.

El-Khouri was arrested yesterday in the U.K. and U.S. prosecutors are seeking to have him extradited. The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a lawsuit against him, Taylor and Windsor on Tuesday. The U.S. didn’t say where El-Khouri worked.

Windsor is in Thailand and Taylor is in France, prosecutors said. Cohen is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court later on Tuesday.

