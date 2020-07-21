(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans will back another round of direct payments to individuals and aid for small businesses.

McConnell laid out some of the GOP’s priorities on the Senate floor Tuesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were headed to the Capitol to begin talks with both parties to come up with legislation to prop up an economy sagging under a raging coronavirus pandemic.

“The American economy needs another shot of adrenaline,” McConnell said, also noting that infections are “climbing in hot spots around the country.”

The White House and Congress have only a few weeks to come up with another stimulus, even as the $2.9 trillion in economic relief passed earlier this year begins to dry up. Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on how big the package should be, and there are differences within the GOP over what to include.

Both parties say they want to get a relief bill passed by the end of the month.

President Donald Trump, who met Monday with McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, wants a payroll tax holiday included in the plan. But that’s gotten a cool reception from Senate Republicans. The White House also has balked at including money to distribute an eventual vaccine and funding to help states with testing and tracing, both of which have support in Congress.

Mnuchin and Meadows plan to talk over the outlines of the Republican plan during the regular weekly luncheon Tuesday with GOP senators. They also are scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer later in the day.

McConnell said there will be second round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, but “targeted” to businesses most affected by the pandemic. He also said there will be funding to reimburse businesses for the costs of “safe workplaces,” including personal protective equipment, testing, cleaning and remodeling “to protect workers and entice customers.”

Republicans also want another round of direct payments “to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” he said.

There also will be money for some child-care assistance and funding for a vaccine.

Republicans are aiming for roughly $1 trillion in stimulus, while Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion proposal in the House.

