(Bloomberg) -- Greece sold a 22% stake in National Bank of Greece for €1.06 billion ($1.15 billion), its third divestment from a Greek lender in two months.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund — the bailout vehicle that holds the government’s stakes in lenders — priced the shares at €5.30 each, according to a statement Friday that confirmed a Bloomberg report. The price range had been set at €5 to €5.44 a share.

Demand for the public offer was strong enough that the fund increased the size to the upper end of the offering range of 20% to 22%. The HFSF’s remaining holding in National Bank now stands at just above 18%.

Greece is moving ahead with its plan to divest form the country’s banks by end-2025 in a sign that the economy and the financial sector are returning to normality after a decade-long debt crisis. Several rating firms, including S&P Global Ratings, have raised Greece back to the investment grade, with the economy growing faster than most of the European peers.

On Monday, the fund finalized the sale of its 9% stake in Alpha Bank to UniCredit SpA. That followed the divestment from Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings in early October.

The government hasn’t yet announced how it will proceed with the sale of its 27% in Piraeus Bank. It also owns a 65.9% stake in Attica Bank.

