Electricite de Guinee is forced to adapt the power supply following a water deficit affecting hydropower dams, a fuel-depot explosion in the capital Conakry as well as breakdowns at thermal power stations, the company said in statement late Friday.

“Loadshedding will be reorganized from April 6, leading to two to five outages per day in order to ensure continuous electricity supply until the arrival of the rainy season,” EDG said. “EDG undertakes to communicate to its customers on a daily basis a detailed list of the districts concerned.”

Homes are already on a rotational service since December, allowing them to receive power between 8 p.m to 7 a.m. daily. The announcement comes about a month after spontaneous protests against power outages in Conakry and surrounding cities left two people dead.

Guinea holds the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, an ingredient processed into alumina, which is used in return to make aluminum. The country is also home to the Simandou project, the biggest untapped iron ore reserve globally.

