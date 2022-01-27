(Bloomberg) -- A Biden administration plan to sell offshore oil and gas leases on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico was canceled by a U.S. judge who ordered the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to take another look at it.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington vacated the lease sale in a 67-page decision, issued Thursday.

Environmental groups had sued the Biden Administration in an attempt to halt the sale in August.

