Gulf of Mexico Offshore Oil Lease Plan Voided by U.S. Judge
(Bloomberg) -- A Biden administration plan to sell offshore oil and gas leases on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico was canceled by a U.S. judge who ordered the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to take another look at it.
U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington vacated the lease sale in a 67-page decision, issued Thursday.
Environmental groups had sued the Biden Administration in an attempt to halt the sale in August.
