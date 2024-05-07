{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Private equity, business groups rip Canada's capital-gains tax hike

    Canadian Tire reports Q1 profit up from year ago, revenue down

    Power Corp. reports net earnings of $709 million in first quarter

    Quebecor reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

    Manulife profit beats on growth in Asia, wealth management

    Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist

    Top Stories

    Private equity, business groups rip Canada's capital-gains tax hike

    Canadian Tire reports Q1 profit up from year ago, revenue down

    Power Corp. reports net earnings of $709 million in first quarter

    Quebecor reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

    Manulife profit beats on growth in Asia, wealth management

    Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
     

    Columnists

    Today's Guests

    • {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
    		 Focus:
    {{guestAppearance.focus}}
    Show: {{guestAppearance.show.name}}

    There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
    Please select another date.

     
     
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    Lior Samfiru: What drives Canada's leading employment lawyer?

    SPONSORED: In the realm of Canadian employment law, Lior Samfiru stands as a beacon for workers' rights. As an employment lawyer and the national co-managing partner of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, his unwavering commitment to employee advocacy has defined his career, with a focus on championing workplace fairness.

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

     

     

     
     