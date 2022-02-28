U.K. Sees Surprise Fall in Consumer Borrowing as Inflation Bites
U.K. consumers unexpectedly scaled back their borrowing in January, suggesting caution prevailed as households braced for a cost of living crisis.
Ayala Land Inc. will increase capital spending by about 40% to 90 billion pesos ($1.76 billion) this year, with plans to build more homes and mixed-use districts as the Philippine economy reopens.
Investor confidence in Hong Kong is dwindling as the government loses its grip on an escalating omicron outbreak.
Dubai’s luxury home market should keep growing after a “spectacular turnaround” in 2021 fueled by the city’s recovery from the pandemic and openness to wealthy foreigners, according to Knight Frank.
China’s factory and construction activity held up last month, defying predictions of a slowdown, although measures to sustain growth are likely to be complicated by the surge in commodities prices that has accompanied Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
(Bloomberg) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. is buying Healthcare Trust of America Inc., bringing together two of the largest medical-office building owners in a transaction with an enterprise value of about $17.6 billion.
Shareholders of Healthcare Trust of America will receive $35.08 a share, according to a statement Monday. The new company will have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $11.6 billion, the two firms said.
Healthcare Realty’s management team will lead the combined company, with Todd Meredith as chief executive officer and Kris Douglas as chief financial officer. The new company will operate with the Healthcare Realty name and be based in Nashville.
“We believe all shareholders will benefit from the company’s expanded national footprint from HR’s Seattle portfolio to HTA’s Boston portfolio,” Meredith said in the statement.
The combined real estate investment trust will have 727 properties totaling 44 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) and own the largest portfolio of properties on or adjacent to hospital campuses, according to the statement.
