(Bloomberg) -- India’s President Ram Nath Kovind approved three controversial farming bills that resulted in protests by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opposition and prompted an ally to leave the ruling coalition.

The passage of bills led to street protests by farmers, while Shiromani Akali Dal, one of Modi’s oldest allies pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in support for farmers. The exit doesn’t threaten Modi’s government as his Bharatiya Janata Party has a majority in the lower house of Parliament.

The new legislation will completely change how farm produce is cultivated and sold and impacts about 800 million of India’s 1.3 billion people who depend on agriculture directly or indirectly for their livelihood.

The bills, which now become law are: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.