(Bloomberg) -- The typical U.S. household is spending an additional $276 a month on goods and services because of rising inflation, according to Moody’s Analytics Inc.

The government’s latest index of consumer prices showed inflation soared 7.5% in January from a year ago, a fresh four-decade high. The widely followed gauge rose 0.6% from a month earlier, reflecting broad increases that included higher food, electricity and housing costs.

“Having inflation at 7.5% on a year-ago basis, compared with the 2.1% average growth in 2018 and 2019, is costing the average household $276 per month,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s. The cost of inflation differs across income and demographic cohorts, he said.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices increased 6% from a year ago, also the most since 1982, and 0.6% from a month earlier.

Annual Price Increases in Select Categories

Food -- 7% in January, most since 1981

Fuel oil -- 46.5%

Gasoline -- 40%

Electricity -- 10.7%

Piped natural gas -- 23.9%

Household furnishings, supplies -- record 9.3%

New vehicles -- 12.2%, most since 1975

Toys -- 2%, most since 1997

Rent of shelter -- 4.4%, most since 2007

Recreation services -- record 5%

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.