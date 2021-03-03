TORONTO -- Canadian stock market activity soared in February as the investor frenzy accelerated by a social media-based movement sent shares of companies like BlackBerry soaring.

Total volume on all TMX equity markets -- The Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Exchange -- rose to 26.2 billion in February, up from 20.6 billion in January and 12 billion in February 2020.

The value of transactions increased 10.9 per cent to $251.8 billion compared with January as the number of transactions in February climbed 15.6 per cent compared with the first month of the year to nearly 35.9 million.

The average daily volume in February was 1.38 billion, with nearly 1.9 million transactions valued at a total of nearly $13.3 billion.

Total volumes in the first two months of 2021 doubled to 46.8 billion compared with the same period in 2020 while the number of transactions increased 46 per cent to over 66.8 million. The value of transactions totalled nearly $478.8 billion, up 34 per cent.

Canada's largest stock market, the TSX, accounted for 79 per cent of the total transactions in February and 87 per cent of the total value.

There were an average of 1.5 million transactions a day, valued at a total of $11.5 billion, up from 1.26 million in January worth nearly $10 billion.