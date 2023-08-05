(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a new range of enhanced missiles on Saturday in its latest display of military hardware, the country’s state-run TV reported.

The equipment includes cruise and ballistic missiles powered with “electronic warfare systems and artificial intelligence” with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). The military force also put other new gear on show, including drones for combat, reconnaissance and surveillance, the report said.

“We showcase part of our increasing power in order for the enemy to be accurate in its calculations,” Hossein Salami, the Guards’ top commander, said in comments reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The second such unveiling of new hardware by the force in the space of a week comes after the IRGC held naval drills in the Persian Gulf in response to a renewed challenge by the United Arab Emirates to Iran’s sovereignty over a trio of islands.

It also follows a report that the US is weighing a plan to man merchant vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz with military personnel to counter Iranian aggression.

