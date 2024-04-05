Dale Jackson Personal Finance Columnist, Payback Time Follow|Archive

The deadline for most Canadians to file their 2023 income tax is Tuesday, April 30.

If you haven’t started yet, take a deep breath. There’s plenty of time, but there are consequences for snubbing the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Anyone who earned income in 2023 must file by the deadline. If you file late and owe the CRA money, the penalty is ten per cent of the unpaid tax from the deadline, plus two per cent each month for up to 20 months. From there, the penalties increase.

If you miss the deadline and the CRA owes you money, it could take longer to receive your refund.

For a few people, the 2023 tax year brought changes relating to reporting requirements for trusts and crypto-assets that might be best left to tax pros.

For most of us, it’s business as usual. To help avoid a panic, here are some last-minute tax filing tips: