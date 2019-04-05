31m ago
Jeff Parent's Top Picks: April 5, 2019
Jeff Parent, chief investment officer at Castlemoore Inc.
Focus: Technical analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK
It’s decision time for the markets. Do they break out into record territory, or pull back? The case for a pullback is strong, especially in the U.S. The U.S. indexes are up over 250 per cent from 2009 in what’s almost a constantly increasing rally. We’re now at the level of the two peaks seen last year, creating a potential triple top or head-and-shoulder reversal formation. I think there’s enough momentum to carry us into new highs before the summer. Should the momentum fail and levels in the S&P 500 drop below 2,700, then I’ll reverse my opinion. I’m about 50-50 U.S.-Canadian stocks, and underweight banks and oils, but am thinking about repositioning into these groups soon. There’s not a lot of economic evidence of a bearish move in the short or medium term.
TOP PICKS
TTM TECHNOLOGIES (TTMI.O)
Bought around $12.04.
After a long slide from $20, it found a bottom at $9 and retraced nicely above $11. It’s been consolidating, but looks poised to breakout to possibly $14.50. This is a cup-and-handle formation. Sell below $11.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL (EXPD.O)
Bought around US$75.17.
Ranks well fundamentally. It’s been consolidating in US$70-US$75 range and begun to break out, hitting an all-time high this week. If it can continue the momentum, this may hit US$85 soon. Sell below US$70.
ELECTRA MECCANICA VEHICLES CORP (SOLO.O)
A recent listing on NASDAQ and analysts are beginning to cover it. This company is poised to gain traction. It’s very risky business and there’s a lot of execution risk, but for a speculative investor, this may be a good addition to a portfolio. Technically, the spikes in volume and price indicate early adopter interest. I would expect sequential good news pops in price. On the downside, start selling below US$2.70.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|TTMI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|EXPD
|Y
|Y
|Y
|SOLO
|N
|N
|N
PAST PICKS: MAY 31, 2018
CAREER EDUCATION (CECO.O)
- Then: $15.39
- Now: $17.14
- Return: 11%
- Total return: 11%
DOLLARAMA (DOL.TO)
- Then: $149.65
- Now: $38.64 (stock split 3-for-1)
- Return: -23%
- Total return: -23%
NANOMETRICS (NANO.O)
- Then: $41.97
- Now: $31.50
- Return: -25%
- Total return: -25%
Total return average: -12%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CECO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DOL
|N
|N
|N
|NANO
|N
|N
|N
WEBSITE: castlemoore.com